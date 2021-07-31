Glenda Faye St. Vincent, 75, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA.
She was born December 19, 1945, in Dawson Springs, KY to the late McKinley Ladd and Lillian Crowe Ladd. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Valva Berger; brother, Ray Ladd; and granddaughter, Kimber Childress.
Glenda worked as a registered nurse at NHC in Dawson Springs and Madisonville for many years and also worked at Outwood. She served in the military and is a Vietnam veteran. She loved reading and swimming, along with comedies. She had a great sense of humor and was very faithful. She was of a Christian faith.
She is survived by two daughters, Carrie (Sam) Brown of Louisville, KY and Kendra (Jeremy) Jessup of Bowling Green, KY; one son, Michael (Shana) St. Vincent of King George, VA; sister, Gayle Fraser of Clay, KY; brother Deon (Betty) Ladd of Dawson Springs, KY; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday August 3, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Corbin officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday and from 12:00 P.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Reception to follow services at United Methodist Church on Center Street Fireside room.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nortons Children’s Hospital. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
