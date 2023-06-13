EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Virginia Gail “Ginny” Bloecker, 81, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away at the Heart to Heart Hospice Inpatient Center Friday, June 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Ginny was born July 13, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Russell and Myrtle (Finer) Holmes. She worked in the cosmetics industry as a retail sales manager.
In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Holmes and Steven Holmes.
Surviving Ginny is her husband of nearly 58 years, Robert “Bob” Bloecker; two daughters, Kimberly (David) Clifford and Lindy (Shannon) Coughlin; one son, Jeff (Arinne Pottigel) Bloecker; and seven grandchildren, Garrett, Grant, and Grayson Coughlin, Josh and Jake Bloecker, and Lexi and Katie Clifford.
The funeral arrangements are private and held by Pierre Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made online at www.pierrefuneralhome.com.
