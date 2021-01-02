James William “Jamie” Crook, 76, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born January 3, 1944 in Providence, KY to the late William D. Crook and Agnes Barnett Crook. He was also preceded by his wife, Marion Sue Crook, and son, Tony Clayton.
Jamie owned and operated the Carpet Barn and Quality Pizza. He was a member of the Lions Club. He enjoyed the races and vintage cars.
He is survived by one daughter, Dawn Dunlap of Charleston, KY; three sons, Jeffrey Clayton of Louisville, KY, Kevin Crook of Madisonville, and James William Crook II (Deena) of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Doyle Dunlap, Austin Crook, and Collin Crook; two great grandchildren, Clayton Dunlap and Duke Crook; and several cousins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, January 4, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Mausoleum.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be the three sons, Jeffrey, Kevin, and James and the three grandsons, Austin, Doyle, and Collin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.