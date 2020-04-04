Elizabeth Jane Patterson, 79, of Earlington, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born in Madisonville on Jan. 4, 1941, to the late James and Francis Bryant. She was a member of Earlington General Baptist Church in Earlington, and she was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Franklin Patterson, and her son, Danny Dale Patterson.
Mrs. Patterson is survived by her son, James (Sarah) Patterson, of Madisonville; her stepdaughter, Rita (Robert) Maxwell, of Hanson; two stepsons, Bill (Peggy) Patterson, of Nicholasville, and Doug Patterson, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; two sisters, Vicky Givens, of Madisonville, and Frieda Mitchell, of Madisonville; three brothers, Nathan Bryant, of Anton, Doug Bryant, of Anton, and Ronnie Bryant, of Madisonville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.