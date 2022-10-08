ST. CHARLES — Kenneth Ray Quillen, 71, of St. Charles, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He had worked as a concrete finisher with local 692.
Survivors: wife, Judy Harper Quillen; daughter, Ashley Ralyn Woodruff Tinsley; and brother, Dennis (Stacy) Quillen.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Gilland Ridge Cemetery, St. Charles. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
