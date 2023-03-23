BEULAH — William Carmon Mathes, 85, of Beulah, died Monday, Mar. 20, 2023, at his residence. He was a UMWA coal miner having worked at the Colonial P&M Mine for over 35 years. He was a member of the former Beulah Universalist Church.
Survivors: wife, Nancy Ann Thomas Mathes and son, Carmon Dale Mathes.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: New Beulah Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at beshearfuneralhome.com.
