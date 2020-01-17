Martha Lou Childress, 78, of Dawson Springs, died Jan. 15, 2020, at Tradewater Pointe. She was a housewife and a member of the Star of Bethlehem Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Carla Winters Kruse; sons Tony Winters and Timmy Winters; and sister Wanda Jean Davis.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Spring. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.