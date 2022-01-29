Clifton Earl Alexander, 73, of Nortonville, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. Born February 21, 1948, to the late Otho and Ramona (Miller) Alexander of Nortonville. He was a member of New Salem Baptist Church and a Western Kentucky University graduate. Clifton worked for Peabody Coal Company for 34 years before retirement. He was very proud of his family and loved spending time with each of them.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Angela (Hardwick) Alexander; daughter, Amber (Larry) Barber of Nortonville; son, Cory (Heather) Alexander of Nortonville; grandchildren, Alexa (Trey) Brady, Olivia (Daniel) Ferguson, Joy Alexander, and Clay Alexander; great-grandchildren, Roman and Bellamy Brady; and sister, Stacie (Kenneth) Stanley of Nortonville.
Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville with Bro. Steve Rutherford officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. graveside.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Clifton’s memory to New Salem Baptist Church, PO Box 1120, Nortonville, KY 42442.
