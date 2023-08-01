Darrell David Hanor 78, of Morganfield, KY passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Baptist Health in Paducah, KY.
David was born January 21, 1945 in Clay, KY to Marlin and Myrtle Hanor who preceded him in death. He was of the Baptist faith, member of the N.R.A and U.M.W.A. He retired from Peabody Camp #1 after 29 years of service. He is also preceded in death by 2 sisters Charlotte Patricia Wright and Velma Jean Henderson, 2 Brothers Charles Marlin Hanor, Jr., and Bayne S. Hanor. 1 Neice Patricia Kronenberger and 1 Nephew Ron Henderson.
He is survived by his Fiancée- Rita Hunt of Nortonville, KY, 1 daughter Angela Hanor-Yeisley of Paducah, KY, 1 son Mark Hanor of Marion, KY, 1 Sister Sharon Clark of Clay, KY, 3 Brothers Frank Hanor (Cecelia), Michael Hanor both of Clay, KY, and Donny Hanor of Marion, KY, 1 Grandson Adam Yeisley. His Fiancée’s children Jason Hunt and Alaina Spurlin. Her grandchildren Steven Wiggins(Sara), Jerald Hancock, Jr., Destiny, Dora, Jacen and Jorden Griffin.
Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay, KY with Bro. Corey Rash officiating and burial to follow in New Clay Cemetery in Clay, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 1, 2023 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Wednesday 9:00 AM till service time at Vanover Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com
