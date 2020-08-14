Jimmy Ray Coomes, 78, of Slaughters, passed away Aug. 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 5, 1942, in Slaughters to the late Walter and Wesley Owen (Blue) Coomes. Jimmy graduated from Slaughters High School in 1960, where he served as Future Farmers of America (FFA) District Secretary. A veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve, he was a welder for Texas Gas Transmission and a successful tobacco, row crop and livestock farmer.
Jimmy was a founding member and chief of the Slaughters Volunteer Fire Department and, in his later years, worked as a manager with Crop Production Services. He attended Slaughters Christian Church. He loved deer hunting, square dancing and a good steak dinner. During retirement, Jimmy enjoyed tending to his farm, traveling, watching UK basketball, exploring Naples, Marco Island and the Everglades with family, and watching his daughter and grandchildren play sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wilbur Coomes; a sister, Kae (Coomes) Fuqua; a brother in-law, Jon Holloman, and two sisters in-law, Jo Ann Coomes and Dora Coomes.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, best friend and caregiver of 51 years, Peggy (Zachary) Coomes of Madisonville; one daughter, Jama Dock (Michael) of Naples, Florida; three grandchildren, Michael Silas, Amelia Blue and Lance Aubry Dock, of Naples; two sisters, Reva Holloman of Madisonville and Glenda Townsend (Mike) of Slaughters; one brother, Tommy Coomes (Lois) of Madisonville; one sister in-law, Wilma Coomes of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
A walk-thru visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Slaughters Christian Church, 135 West Second St., followed by a family-only service at 12:30 p.m. led by Pastor Robert Clemmons, with live streaming available via Facebook.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 South Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.