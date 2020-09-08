DIXON — Horace Franklin Boggess, 80, of Dixon, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. He was a logger and sawmill owner.
Survivors include his sons, Aaron Boggess and Nathan Boggess; and daughters, Kayoka Dotson and Angela Kuprion.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 09, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Corley Chapel Cemetery in Graham. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
