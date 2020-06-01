Jackie Ray Ladd, 78, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home.
He was born September 12, 1941 in Mannington, KY to the late Roy Walton Ladd and Mary Louise Henderson Ladd. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Janice Gayle Ladd; four brothers, Frankie Ladd, Bobby Ladd, James Ladd, and Jerry Ladd, and sisters, Joyce Moore and Carlos Twarek.
Jackie worked as a coal miner. He loved hunting, fishing, and working on his cars. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Jackie was a member of the Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by one daughter, Bridgett (John) Smith of Hanson, KY; two sons, Chadley (Julie) Ladd of Madisonville and Bradley (Kimberly) Ladd of Woodburn, IA; two sisters, Wanda (Tom) Clemons of Madisonville and Linda Skeen of Russellville; one brother, Roger (Karen) Ladd of Madisonville; seven grandchildren, Josh (Sarah) McKnight, Micah (Amber) McKnight, Coleman (Taylor) Ladd, Dylan Ladd, Chelsea (Chase) Brasher, Brailee Ladd, and Kambre Ladd; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Micah McKnight, Josh McKnight, Coleman Ladd, Dylan Ladd, Conner McKnight, Gavin McKnight, and Trevor McKnight.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.