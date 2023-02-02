SACRAMENTO — Sheila Ann Hendricks, 67, of Sacramento, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 6:15 p.m. at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation in Calhoun. Mrs. Hendricks was born Feb. 23, 1955, in McLean County. She was the head cashier at Lowes in Madisonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lillian Lyons.
She is survived by her children, Jeremy (Nina) Hendricks and Alison Hendricks; grandchildren, Kora Arnold and Lyanna Arnold; two brothers, Roy Lynn Lyons and Randall Lyons; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Bro. Leroy Reardon officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.