Donald Ross Smith passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville. Donald was born October 11, 1937, to James Arthur and Edith Gertrude Smith of Earlington. Don graduated from Earlington High School in 1956 and enlisted with the United States Marine Corps following graduation. He worked for five years as a finance manager for Associate Finance and then spent the last 30 years of his career working with CXS railroad until his retirement in 1996.
Don enjoyed fishing, working on his lawn, and traveling. He was consistently involved in the planning and execution of beautification projects for his church and community. Whether it was for friends, family, or strangers, Don was always the first in line to help others.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, James Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann; daughter, Wendy (Dale) Royse of Thompson Station, Tennessee; son, Rodney Smith of Owensboro; grandchildren, Ben Bowling, Mikaila Smith, and Grace Royse; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at First Christian Church of Earlington, with Dr. Kevin Smith officiating. Burial will be private at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.