Charles “Cowboy” Hilton Brown Sr., 85, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
He was born in Madisonville on Sept. 16, 1935, to the late Richard H. Brown Jr. and Pansy G. Patterson Brown.
Mr. Brown was of the Baptist faith and retired from Island Creek Coal Mine and Retiki Coal Mine, where he worked as a mechanic. He was a member of UMWA and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Mr. Brown enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing guitar, CB radio and decorating for family Christmas. Nothing made him smile more than spending time with his grandchildren and a Louisiana sirloin
from O’Charleys.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Ray Brown and Bobby Eugene Brown; and his sister, Dorothy Elizabeth Mitchell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joye Brown of Madisonville; his six children, Carolyn Sue Brown of Madisonville, Mary (Paul) McKenzie of Madisonville, “Libby” (Randy) Cansler of Madisonville, Charles (Chrystal) Brown Jr. of Greenville, Terry (Cathy) Brown of Madisonville and James Brown of Madisonville; one brother, Wayne Everett Mitchell of Earlington; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Pallbearers will be Chase Brown, Randy Allen Taylor, Christopher Brown, Paul McKenzie, Randy Cansler and Adam Eubank. Honorary pallbearers will be Zach DeLano and Kai Brown
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
