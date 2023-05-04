DAWSON SPRINGS — Robert J. Moore, 94, of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Heart to Heart Inpatient Care in Evansville, Indiana. Chaplain Moore was born March 15, 1929, to the late John Henry Moore and Lily Tite Moore in Dexter, Missouri. He graduated from Dexter High School in 1947, Oakland City College in 1957, and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville in 1962.
He served for 20 years as the chaplain for Outwood in Dawson Springs. He worked for eight years as an inspector out of the Inspector General’s Office at Hopkinsville, and he pastored general Baptist churches in Paoli, Indiana, Champaign, Illinois, Earlington, and Campbell, Missouri. He served as a former member and president of the Dawson Springs Rotary Club. He was a member and chairman of the Dawson Springs Community Center Board of Directors. He served as a former member of the KY Chaplain’s Association, and he was a member of the Providence General Baptist Church, teaching adult Sunday school for several years and working in their food program.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 61 years, Jeannine L. Moore, who died in 2017; brothers, Roy, Floyd, and Raymond Moore, and William and Edwin Wooley; and sisters, Mildred Taylor, Shirley Stegall, Ruth Young, Ruby Dowdy, Adele Eagle, and Aline York.
Chaplain Moore is survived by a daughter, Melissa Jean Moore Wilm of Newburgh, Indiana; a son, John Park Moore of Dawson Springs; four grandchildren, Amber Moore Boucher (Jerry), Jonathan Chase Moore (Rihanna), Katie Moore (Doug), and Madeline Wilm; nine great-grandchildren, Braiden Boucher, Holden Boucher, Brantley Moore, Hunter Moore, Hutson Boucher, Beau Boucher, Laiken Boucher, Memphis Whitaker, and Lainey Whitaker; a great-great-grandchild, Kayge Walker; and two very special friends, Deward and Naomi Stallins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 North Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408, with the Rev. Barry Cullen officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Doug Whitaker, Jerry Boucher, Jonathon Moore, Alan Halsrud, Tom Glover, and Glen Reynold.
Chaplain Moore’s service will be recorded, uploaded, and streamed on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook after the service. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
