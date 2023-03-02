Emily Danielle Chilcutt, 29, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at her residence.
She was born March 19, 1993, in Madisonville, KY, to Melissa Chilcutt Dorris and Billy Dickerson. She was also preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles Chilcutt.
Emily had previously attended and was baptized at First Baptist Church. Most of all, she loved her family and her kids.
She is survived by her children, Amelia Offutt, Abigail Offutt, and Avery Offutt, all of Madisonville; her parents, Melissa and Chris Dorris; sister, Mary Dorris; life-partner, Aaron Offutt; grandparents, Emma and James Spainhoward; uncle, Larry Blanchard; and aunt, Linda Bell.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Friday, March 3, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Services for the family were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.