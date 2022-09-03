INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — Eugene W. Nance, 96, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at IU West Hospital in Indianapolis. Eugene was born November 27, 1925, to the late Willis Clifton Nance and Ina Mae Carnal. He lived in the Cox’s Store area of Hopkins County until moving to Indianapolis six years ago to be near family.
Eugene was a farmer, but he also worked many years as the Hopkins County supervisor with the Agriculture Stabilization Conservation Service, and then with USDA related to the Federal Crop Insurance Corp. Eugene was a long-time member of Oakley Home General Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for 55 years. Eugene loved to sing. He was choir director at Oakley Home for many years until he could no longer see the songbooks clearly due to loss of vision. He was a fan of history, especially genealogy. Most importantly, he made many friends in his endeavors, and he never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Braden Nance, in 2012.
Survivors include his son, Michael (Roberta) Nance; granddaughter, Rebekah Nance (Courtney Harwell); grandson, Corey (Jennifer) Nance; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Austin, Evangeline Nance, Jameson Nance, and Zariyah Harwell; brother-in-law, Wallace Braden, Jr.; and several nieces and a nephew.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Reverend Harry Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at Oakley Home Church Cemetery near Manitou. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Corey Nance, Gary Dempsey, Courtney Harwell, Herschel Carter, Aaron Baumhofer, and Rodney Braden.
In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made in Eugene’s memory to The Hopkins County Historical Society, 107 Union St., Madisonville, KY 42431 or to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
