Roger Dale Rickard, 62, of Madisonville, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. He was formerly employed by Cimarron Coal Mines and attended Covenant Community Church.
Survivors: mother, Evelyn Rickard; wife, Connie Qualls Rickard; daughters, Jessica McFadden and Jennifer Kellam; and sister, Kathy (Danny) Law.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Slaughters Cemetery in Slaughters.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
