Willie Clay Middleton, 71, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
Willie was born on September 12, 1950, in Detroit, MI, to the late William Middleton and Goldie Francis Middleton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Middleton; his brothers, William P. Middleton and Darrel Francis; and his sisters, Linda Johnson and Delores Ureste.
He enjoyed fishing, mowing the grass, going to flea markets, and going to Michigan.
He is survived by sisters, Joyce Nielsen of Michigan, and Trudy Walker of Ohio; his brother, Richard Middleton of Michigan; his sisters-in-law, Patricia Francis and Cheryl Middleton; his brother-in-law, James Johnson Sr.; Timothy Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be James Johnson Jr., Jacob Johnson, Craig Johnson, Brandon Kszywonos, James Michalak, and Richard Middleton.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.