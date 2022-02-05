Garnett “Skip” Moore, 83, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
He was born on April 12, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Anna Mae Harris Moore and Garnett Moss Moore. Skip graduated in 1957 from Nebo High School. After high school he joined the United States Navy serving as a cryptologist in the National Security Group, serving tours in the Near East and Central America regions from 1957 until 1961. He retired after 35 years as a conductor with the L&N/CSX Railroad. Skip was a Kentucky Colonel and was a member of the United Transportation Union, American Legion post 6, VFW Post 5480, and a life member of the NRA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Wayne Moore.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years Sandra Winstead Moore; sons, Wesley Glen Moore of Rives, Tennessee and Michael Darin (Ginger) Moore of Paducah; granddaughters, Maggie Moore of Paducah and Georgia Leigh Moore of Lexington; his brother, Larry Ray Moore of Nebo; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Mark Partin officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be held from noon until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
