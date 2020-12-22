Nana Faye Grable, 95, Dawson Springs, died at Baptist Health in Madisonville, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. She worked in the Central Sterile Department at Regional Medical Center for many years.
Survivors: daughter, Sonja Grable; son, Stacey Grable; and sister, Sue Fenwick.
Service: 11 a.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery, Dawson Springs. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. at Beshear Funeral Home.
Face masks and social distancing will be required.
