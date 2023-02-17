Steve Rigney, 67, of Madisonville, KY passed away on February 14, 2023 in Madisonville.
He was born July 6, 1955 in Hopkins County, KY to the late Roy Gene Rigney and Mary Lee Rigney.
Steve worked as an underground coal mine mechanic and was a member of the UMWA, until his accident in 2002. Prior to his accident was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed working in his garage on his vehicle. Recently he loved to take road trips in his van. Steve was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his sons, Shane (Krisney) Rigney and Mike Rigney both of Dalton, KY; brother, Allen (Candy) Rigney of Madisonville, uncle, Danny Presley; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel with Father Carl McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Saturday the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Shane Rigney, Mike Rigney, Allen Rigney, Danny Presley, Kevin Johnson, and Terry McGregor.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
