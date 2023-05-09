James “JD” Dennis Farris of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday May 6, 2023 at his residence.
He was born August 9, 1937 in Hopkins County, KY, to the late Marvin Lee Farris and Mary Winebarger Farris.
JD was a Coal Miner for Peabody Coal Company, a member of the Hanson Masonic Lodge 766, the Scottish Rite, the American Legion Post 6 in Madisonville and the UMWA. He enjoyed fishing and collecting John Deere Tractors and trains.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Cothran Farris, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday May 10, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with
Rev. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow at Hicklin Cemetery in Anton, KY.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and after 1 P.M. Wednesday until the service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Watson, Robert Watson, Jarrod Farris, Tyler Ezell, Will Cothran, and Kenny Ezell.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
