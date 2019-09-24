Raymond A. Marvin, 61, of Dawson Springs died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Survivors include his brothers and sisters in Michigan.
There will be no services.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
