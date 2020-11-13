Doshie Mae Woodward, 92, of Nortonville, passed away peacefully at her home with her daughters by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Born Dec. 31, 1927, to the late Wallace and Millie (Colburn) Haley, she was the oldest active member of New Salem Baptist Church, and she worked as an LPN in Pediatrics at RMC for 27 years. She enjoyed being outside, taking care of her yard and flowers. A wonderful Christian example for her family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husbands, William Rickard and James Woodward; and son, Wesley “Sonny” Rickard.
Survived by her daughters, Brenda Blanchard of Nortonville and Janice (Dave) Poole of Virginia; sister, Joan (Bill) Inklebarger of Owensboro; grandchildren, Randy (Jeannie) Blanchard, Holly Blanchard, Chris (Valerie) Back, Brian (Elaina) Rickard and Leslie (Tim) Murphy; and great-grandchildren, Trey Blanchard, Alex Back, Kiersten Rickard and McKenna Rickard.
Family will have a private graveside service at New Salem Cemetery on Saturday with Bro. Steve Rutherford officiating. Pallbearers will be Randy Blanchard, Dave Poole, Chris Back, Brian Rickard, Trey Blanchard and Alex Back.
The family request donations be made to New Salem Church (P.O. Box 1120, Nortonville, KY 42442).
