We are sad to announce the passing of Barry Lynn of Madisonville, KY. Barry died at age 71 on April 25, 2023.
He was born on July 11, 1951 in Madisonville to the late J.L. Lynn and Ernestine Moore Lynn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by twin daughters, Megon and Meredith Lynn, and two brothers, Jerry Lynn and Jimmy Lynn.
Barry enjoyed spending time with his family and woodworking. Many times he combined the two by spending countless hours in the wood shop passing his trade on to his grandsons. Barry was most happy during the Christmas season when he was able to play Santa for his grandkids. He enjoy spending time with the granddaughters by taking them shopping. In most recent days he has spent afternoons swinging his Great Granddaughter, Nova in the back yard.
He is survived by Charlotte Lynn; a son, Shawn (Heather) Lynn of Madisonville; a daughter, Lindsey (Chris) Moore of Madisonville; six grandchildren, Mackenzie Moore, Isaac Moore, Reese Lynn, Meredith Moore, Ivan Moore, and Myles Lynn; a great grandchild, Nova Moore; and three siblings, Yvonne (Don) Roth of Evansville, IN, Rita (Ronnie) Roberts of Providence, KY, and Phillip Kurt) Rehwinkel of St. Louis, MO.
There will be a grave side service at Odd Fellows Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00. Officiating will be friend and Brother-In-Law Ronnie Roberts.
We invite you to make a donation to Shop With A Cop in their honor, in place of sending flowers
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
