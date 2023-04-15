James “Jimmy” Arvil Menser, 47, of Madisonville, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Medical Center in Newburgh, Indiana. He was formerly employed at Union Local 207 as an abatement worker.
Survivors: former wife, Susan Menser; sons, Matthew (Mckenzie) Menser and Eric (Donna) Menser; stepson, Michael (Sabrina) Buchanan; brother, Donald (Sallie) Ausborn; and sisters, Janie (Kevin) Ausborn and Judy Miles.
Service: 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Mahr Park Arboretum Event Barn B, 55 Mahr Park Road, Madisonville, KY 42431. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, April 21, 2023, at the park.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
We kindly ask that anyone in attendance please wear a mask if you feel ill.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
