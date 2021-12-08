PROVIDENCE — Pastor Bishop Startus Hutcherson, 82, of Providence, entered into his eternal rest at 12:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his wife and family. Born Aug. 16, 1939, in Providence, he was the son of the late Nash Hutcherson and Anna Bell Hampton Hutcherson. He was pastor of The House of Prayer Church in Cairo, a self-employed business owner of Startus Hutcherson Construction Contractors in Providence, of which he was a member of the local Labor International Union of North America for more than 50 years, and graduate of Rosenwald High School in Providence, where he played basketball and was nicknamed “The Duke”.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Elder Tony Hutcherson; a brother, Richard Hutcherson; and two sisters, Almeta Mitchell and Della Frazier.
He leaves behind to cherish loving memories his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Sylestine Mooney Hutcherson of Providence; sons Donnie Hutcherson of Providence and Startus (Cherry) Hutcherson Jr. of Fairhope, Alabama; daughters Tina Lena (Minister Kevin) Beard of Desoto, Texas, Chorla A. Hutcherson of Meridian, Mississippi, and Anna Belle (Minister Harold) Thompkins and Celeste Hutcherson, both of Macon, Georgia; a brother, Cecil Ward of Louisville; a sister, Martha Ann Starks of Providence; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
His life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Elliott Mortuary Chapel in Madisonville. Minister Kevin J. Beard from Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church in Dallas, Texas, will officiate. Burial will be in Cumberland Hill Cemetery in Providence. Visitation and wake services will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his arrangements and where condolences can be shared at www.elliottmor
