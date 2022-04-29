Florine Goodman, 95, of Madisonville died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation in Madisonville. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: daughters, Rhonda Herron and Kathy Hamilton; son, Marty (Carla) Goodman; and sister, Lula Winebarger.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.