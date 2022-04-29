Florine Goodman, 95, of Madisonville died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation in Madisonville. She was a homemaker.

Survivors: daughters, Rhonda Herron and Kathy Hamilton; son, Marty (Carla) Goodman; and sister, Lula Winebarger.

Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.