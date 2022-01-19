Mr. Charles “Eddie” Kembel, 84, of Madisonville, KY died Sunday January 16, 2022 at his residence.
Born October 11, 1937, in Hopkins County, KY he was the son of the late George Shelly Kembel and Ada Lee Laffoon Kembel. He was also preceded by his first wife of 42 years, Shirley Ashby Kembel.
He was a member of the Suthards Christian Church, he also attended Concord Missionary Baptist Church. He worked for Davis Brothers Butcher Shop, Dixie Pavers, and his last job that he loved was for Charlaie Coal Company. He was a US Army Veteran serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a devoted Christian who loved his family, his farm and cattle. In his last stages in life he would drive to the farm to see his cattle.
He is survived by his wife, Ina Austin Kembel of Madisonville; two step sons, Joe (Tracy) Whitfield of Blue Ridge, TX and Kenneth Wayne (Kim) Whitfield of White Plains, KY; one brother, Richard Lee Kembel of Madisonville; two nephews, Eric and Scott Kembel; one niece, Michelle (James) Brown of Madisonville and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Ellis Payne and Rev. Brad Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday and on Friday from 11:00 AM. until the service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Dillingham, Hunter Kembel, Scott Kembel, Eric Kembel, Kenneth Whitfield and Michael Sanchez. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Ivey, Anthony Fuller, Tommy Terry, Lamond Fuller, John Ivey, and Craig Crook.
Memorials may take the form of donations to the Concord Missionary Baptist Church Building fund or the Suthard’s Church Cemetery fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.