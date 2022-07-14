DAWSON SPRINGS — Claude Marion Dutton Jr., 54, of Dawson Springs died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess, Madisonville. He worked in the sawmill industry for many years and was of the Christian faith.
Survivors: wife, Carrie Ann Hunter Dutton, and one step-son, William Bryan Matheny.
A memorial service for Claude Marion Dutton, Jr. will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.