DAWSON SPRINGS — Morine E. Alexander, 103, of Dawson Springs, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Tradewater Health and Rehab Center in Dawson Springs. She was born October 23, 1919, in Caseyville to the late Charlie Mull and Katie Heinz Mull. Ms. Alexander was a beloved mother and homemaker. Additionally, she worked in a peanut factory in Georgia during WWII and was a member and Sunday school teacher for the Piney Grove Baptist Church many years ago.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, John Harley Alexander; daughter, Lula Mae Sisk; sisters, Ray Pagano and Charlene Berry; and grandchild, Curtis Sisk.
She is survived by her beloved son, Johnnie Ray Alexander of Dawson Springs; four grandchildren, Glenn Sisk, Tara Sowers (John), Missy Alexander, and Whitney Chappell (Austin); nine great-grandchildren, Christian Fowler (Bailee), Tyler Sowers, Hailey Sowers, Brayden Butler, Colt Sowers, Keiley Butler, Lane Chappell, Landen Chappell, and Kennistyn Stone; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Morine E. Alexander will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, with Rev. Brian Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery in Caldwell County near Dawson Springs. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers include John Sowers, Austin Chappell, Christian Fowler, Tyler Sowers, Brayden Butler, and Colt Sowers. Josh Stevens is named as an honorary pallbearer.
Ms. Alexander’s service will be recorded, uploaded, and streamed on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook following the service May 22, 2023. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be made at www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
