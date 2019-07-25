Mark Gano DeNardis II, 34, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Spring Meadows Nursing Home in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, on May 6, 1985, was of the Baptist faith and had worked at Tyson.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Janice Clayton and his paternal grandmother, Barbara Jean DeNardis.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Connie and Jerry Bowles of Madisonville; paternal grandparents Jim and Janie Bowles of Earlington; five children, Trevor DeNardis of Dawson Springs, Hailey DeNardis of Dawson Springs, Sadie Adams of Dawson Springs, Addison DeNardis of Madisonville and Makenzy DeNardis of Madisonville; two sisters, Megan Chapman of Uniontown and Monica Konkol of Custer, South Dakota; two half-brothers, Scott Keefe of Jacksonville, Illinois, and Mike Foreman of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with Brother Terry Chaney officiating. There will be no visitation.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in care of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
