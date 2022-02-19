Alma Geraldine “Jerry” Bowles, 91, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Gardens Care Senior Living Center, in Centennial, Colorado. She was born October 17, 1930 in Muhlenberg Co; KY to the late Lloyd and Marie Dossett of Millport KY .
After graduating from Madisonville High School, Jerry met her husband, William “Bill” Bowles. They were married on October 24, 1952, in Madisonville, KY in a wedding ceremony held at her parents’ home in Madisonville. Together they had three children: Duane, Barry, and John.
Jerry and Bill loved raising their two sons Duane and Barry in Madisonville, but job opportunities for Bill, who was an engineer with P & M Coal Company, led them to migrate westward with a brief stay in Appleton City, Missouri and a longer stay in Overland Park, Kansas, where their son John was born and finally settling in what is now Centennial, Colorado.
Jerry loved spending time in the kitchen, creating new recipes and making delicious meals for her family and friends. Entertaining neighbors and church friends were a highlight for Jerry.
Jerry was an avid football fan, she cheered for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. She kept up with all her favorite players and was ready every game day to root for her home team. Jerry also loved to bowl and was proud when she bowled a perfect “300” game for her home team, “The Pinheads.”
Bill and Jerry were members of Arapahoe Road Baptist Church in Centennial, Co. for 31 years. Jerry participated in Ladies Bible Study. While in Overland Park, Jerry taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School at her home church, Nall Avenue Baptist Church.
Jerry is survived by her brother, Buddy Dossett, two of her sons, Duane (Janice) and Barry (Suzette) Bowles, four grandchildren: Bridgett Bilderback, Adam Bowles, Leslie (Jacob) Sloan, and David (Rebekkah) Bowles, and one great-grandson, Kody; and one great-granddaughter Toni. She is preceded in death by her sister, Veneda Haynes, son John Anthony Bowles and husband, William Thomas Bowles.
Visitation will on Tuesday, February 22 from 11 AM until 2 PM at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville, KY. Graveside services will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Memorial donations may be made to the church of your choice.
