Helen LaDon Kelley Frederick, 95, of Clay, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at her residence.
She was a member of Clay First Baptist Church.
Survivors include daughters Betty Knight and Agnes Poe; and sons John Frederick and Terry Frederick.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery, with Bro. Rick Oakley and Bro. Jeff McMain officiating.
Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 South Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420.
