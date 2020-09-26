Mark Dewayne Martin, 57, of Nebo, KY passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN.
He was born October 14, 1962 in Hopkins County, KY to the late Raymond Earl Martin and Shelby Jean Capps Martin. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Carl Martin.
Mark was a Railroad Engineer; he was a member of Silent Run Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and sports.
He is survived by two daughters, Sandra McKinsey of Fort Mills, SC and Adrienne Lindsey Broughton of Owensboro, KY; a sister, Darlene (Jeff) Duncan of Nebo; three brothers, Ronnie (Dana) Martin of Nebo, Roger (Judy) Martin of Hanson, KY and Eddie Martin of Nebo; and four grandchildren, Kaleb Wilson, Hailey Sowers, Nolan Caskey and
Aiden Ramsey.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday September 27, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Silent Run Cemetery in Nebo.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until the service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Duncan, Adam Martin, Andrew Martin, Josh Martin, Ben Martin and Jonathan Martin.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.