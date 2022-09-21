CADIZ — David Ray Kyler, 89, of Cadiz, passed away surrounded by his beloved wife and family, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Born June 3, 1933, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Ray and Marjorie (Burtch) Kyler. He was the owner of Kyler Bridge Company and was in the bridge building business for 51 years. David was a well-known cattle farmer in the Trigg County area and a member of the Trigg County Cattleman’s Association. He was also a member of the Kentucky Contractors Association, South Road Fire Department, and a 65-year member of the Cadiz Masonic Lodge #121. He had served on the board for Trigg Co. Farmers Bank, City of Cadiz Councilman, Barkley Lake Water District, and Civitan Club. David was a man of faith, serving as a deacon at Cadiz Baptist Church and a member of Gideons International. He loved being “Papa” and enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, JoNell Wallace Kyler of Cadiz; son, Russell (Susan) Kyler of Cadiz; daughters, Debbie (Ronnie) Bridges of Cadiz and Chris (Troy) Huey of Athens, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Brian (Amber) Kyler, Owen (Lucy) Kyler, Kelly (Gus) Yazigi, “J.D.” (Christine) Heffington, Brianna (Darryl) Wolfe, Audrey Kealey (fiancé, Benji Boyer), and David Kealey; six great-grandchildren, Nolan Kyler, Kyler Yazigi, Zayna Yazigi, Boston Yazigi, Reagan Wolfe, and Davis Wolfe; sister, Sandy (Jesse) Bearden of Nebo; and brother, Burt (Pat) Kyler of Cadiz.
Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, 138 Main St. in Cadiz.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Cadiz Baptist Church, 82 Main St., Cadiz, with Rev. Justin Carter officiating. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery in Cadiz. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Cadiz Gideons, P.O. Box 65, Cadiz, KY 42211 or Cadiz Baptist Church, P.O. Box 606, Cadiz, KY 42211.
