William Ray "W.R." Owen, 93, of Mortons Gap, KY passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his residence.
He was born August 15, 1926 in Mortons Gap, KY to the late William and Maxine Fletcher Owen. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Owen; two brothers; and one sister.
W.R. worked as a coal miner and was a World War II Navy Veteran. He was a deacon at Second Baptist Church in Mortons Gap.
He is survived by; four daughters, Diane Landress of Mortons Gap, Teresa Miller of Mortons Gap, Connie (Tony) Martin of Mortons Gap, and Kendra Terry Hook of Mortons Gap; four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren. The family would also like to thank his nurse, Devon Dunlap, caregiver, Mickey Quatro, and Baptist Home Health Hospice for their care.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 9 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Phaup and Bro. Thad Hopper officiating. Burial will follow in Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Military graveside rites will be performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Gimp Clark, Troy Clark, Keith Egbert, Jonathan Egbert, Terry Hook, and Link Dehart. Honorary pallbearer will be Bennie Robert.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon's Bibles. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.