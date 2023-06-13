WHITE PLAINS — Joy Ann Danielson, 51, of White Plains, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at her home.
Survivors: husband, Tony Gibson; daughters, Donna Gibson, LeeAnna Muncy, and Rebecca Gibson; mother, Cindy Wootn; sisters, Cynthia Webb and Dawn Danielson; and brothers, Charles Parson and Troy Parson.
Service: 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.