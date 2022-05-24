CMSgt Robert “Bob” Harrison Riley Jr. (Retired), 87, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. R.H. Riley and Madeline Riley, and his brother, William “Bill” T. Riley. Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Riley; two daughters, Donna (Quincy) Stephenson and Carol (late husband, Craig) Vernon, both of Providence, KY; his son, Robert (Candy) H. Riley III of Newburgh, IN; seven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Bob leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his family, and his service to his country.
He served in the Air Force for 27 years, over 25 of which were in the Security Police, retiring as Chief Master Sergeant. During his time in the service, Bob served at sixteen different permanent duty stations, plus numerous temporary duty stations. Of his service in the Security Police, most of it was in the K-9 division, beginning as a dog handler in 1956 and advancing to NCOIC, Kennel Master, Dog Training Instructor, and recognized as the top Technical Instructor of the Department of Air Police Training in 1967.
During his tour in Vietnam in 1965-’66 as NCOIC of the Sentry Dog Section, he organized the perimeter security at Tan Son Nhat Air Base with the first security dogs assigned to Vietnam. While there, he earned four bronze stars and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross.
After a temporary duty assignment at Fort Gordon, GA to assist at the U.S. Army Military Police School, Bob received a permanent duty assignment to Fort Campbell, KY in 1969 to train the Army Military Police in the development of dog teams on recon and combat patrols, ambush, water-borne patrol, helicopter transportation, and VC village search.
While being assigned as Kennel Master at Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, AZ, he assisted the Sheriff department in organizing and training patrol dogs for use in law enforcement.
During his tour of duty in Thailand, Bob redirected the dog training program at Utapaou to reflect their need for law enforcement operations and security operations. He was then transferred to Korat AB to take over as Air Base Defense NCOIC and assist the Thai Military Dog Program at Chantak.
Six months later, he was transferred to Udorn to supervise the Royal Thai Military Dog Training Program until the end of his tour.
Capping his career in the Security Police was being Chief of Security Police at Andrews AFB, MD, where Air Force One is hangared, being responsible for the safety and security of the President and other government officials, both domestic and foreign.
This was highlighted during his tenure when Menchem Begin of Israel and Anwar Sadat of Egypt were flown in for the Camp
David Peace Accord talks with President Jimmy Carter.
After retiring from the military, Bob worked for the Kentucky State Penal System at the Penitentiary until his retirement from there.
But to his family, his most notable trait was his love for his wife, Mary, his children, and his faith in Christ.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow in New Beulah Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until the service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
