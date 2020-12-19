Linda Francis Young, 82, of Hanson, KY passed away, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Oakridge Retirement Center in Madisonville, KY.
She was born September 8, 1938 in Madisonville to the late Carl Hawkins and Minnie Kittinger Hawkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Young.
Linda worked as a biller at Trover Clinic and was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her garden, crafting, and enjoying her dog “Doodles.” She loved her Hallmark movies and being with her grandkids.
She is survived by two daughters, Pana Carver of Madisonville and Karen (Robey) Blankenship of Hanson, KY; one son, Charlie (Tammy) Young of Hanson, KY; nine grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Hanson Cemetery with Bro. Billy Egbert officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to Baptist Health Hospice at 200 Clinic Drive, Madisonville KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.