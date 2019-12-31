James Paul Kurtich, 77, of Madisonville, KY passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville, KY.
He was born November 16, 1942 in Oil City, PA. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, Helen Myers, and brother, Frank Kurtich.
James worked as a welder and was an Army veteran. He enjoyed watching football and loved watching his granddaughters cheer and play softball. He just retired and enjoyed life.
He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer (Tojo) Curneal; one brother, Dennis (Sandy) Kurtich of Oil City; three grandchildren, Alexis Curneal, Hannah Curneal, and Hilary Curneal; and two great grandchildren.
Arrangements were handled by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
