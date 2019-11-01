Kenneth Terrell McKnight, 59, of St. Charles, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his residence. Mr. McKnight was born Oct. 30, 1960, in Madisonville to the late Joseph Kenneth McKnight and Nora Mae Pleasant McKnight. He was a graduate of South Hopkins High School, and he worked as an underground coal miner for 38 years. He attended the Covenant Community Church.
Mr. McKnight is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Stanley McKnight of St. Charles; two sons, Josh and Sarah McKnight of Hanson, Micah and Amber McKnight of St. Charles; and one stepson, Jason and Kristal Knight of Dawson Springs; one sister, Lisa McKnight of St. Charles; eight grandchildren, Conner McKnight, Gavin McKnight, Trevor McKnight, Kamryn McKnight, Ellie McKnight, Adrianna Workman, Sierra Knight and Stella Knight; and one great-grandchild, Lincoln Enright.
Preceding Mr. McKnight in death are his parents.
Visitation for Kenneth Terrell McKnight will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. The funeral service will be officiated by the Rev. Michael Knight. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery.
Active pallbearers include Bobby Dunlap, Travis Jackson, Tommy Vandiver, Mike Long, Jeff McKnight, Jon Adams, Eric Shelton and Conner McKnight. Honorary pallbearers include Ben Riggs, Gavin McKnight, Trevor McKnight, Craig McKnight and Jake McKnight.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
