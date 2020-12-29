NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hildred Vincent Martin, 100, died Dec. 24, 2020, at Lakeshore The Meadows. She was born May 16, 1920, in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. She and her husband of 59 years, James H. Martin, lived in Madisonville, where Hildred was a beautician. After retirement they moved to Nashville. Hildred and Jim were faithful Christians. She was most loving and generous as well as a wonderful cook and meticulous homemaker. She often reminded us to live “one day at a time.”
Hildred was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, J.W. and Montie Vincent; sister, Irene Dukes; and brother, William Vincent.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Sanders (Dan, III); three grandchildren; and four great-grandsons.
Graveside service and burial were held at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville, with the Rev. Kim Hudson of Earlington First Christian Church officiating.
Online condolences may be made at Barnett Strother Funeral Home.
Donations in Hildred’s memory may be made to Earlington First Christian Church, 215 East Main St, Earlington, KY 42410 and Vine Street Christian Church, 4101 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205.
