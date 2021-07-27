Donna Jo Honeycutt, 58, of Madisonville, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at her residence in Madisonville.
Survivors include her husband, Barry Honeycutt; son, Donnie Kendrick; daughters, Amber (Kevin) Readenour and Summer (Mason) Thomason; father, Donnie (Marylin) May; step-sister, Kim (Randy) Dohnert.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Odd Fellows Cemetery Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at 582 Evergreen Circle, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Memorial contributions: Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
