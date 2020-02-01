Sarah Elizabeth Clonts, 89, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born June 30, 1930 in Anton, KY to the late William E. Lawrence and Ruby Della Estes Lawrence. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Clonts; one sister, Louise; one brother, Terry Lawrence; one step-daughter, Kathy Krawiecki; one granddaughter, Kara Fulkerson.
Sarah was retired from Enro Shirt Factory. She liked to sew and work in the yard. She enjoyed her family and friends.
She is survived by two sons; Andy (Pat) Fulkerson of Madisonville and Brad (Cheryl) Fulkerson of Montana; one step-daughter, Colleen (James) Fleck of Madisonville; four brothers, Earl Lawrence of Troy, MO, Ed (Ruth) Lawrence of New Mexico, David Lawrence of Troy, MO; and Pete (Betty) Lawrence of Beulah; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
