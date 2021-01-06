Minnie Hanks, 99, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehab in Madisonville.
She was born Sept. 6, 1921, in Eddyville to the late John Hammonds and Mary Elizabeth Browning Hammonds. Minnie was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and collecting angels. Minnie loved children and babysat for over 17 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sanders Hanks; son James Franklin Hanks; daughter Ruby Virginia Davis; great-grandson Chan C.J. Davis; and two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Melissa (Paul) Harvey of Madisonville; grandsons Jim Hanks and Bill (Susie) Davis, both of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Tondra Daugherty officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Jerry Duncan, Wayne Hammonds and Paul Harvey.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
