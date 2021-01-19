Robert L. Shelton, 91, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Baptist Health, in Madisonville. Mr. Shelton was born on Nov. 10, 1929, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Dillian and Elizabeth Byers Shelton. He was a 1947 graduate of Poole High School and was the owner of Shelton Construction Company for 65 years. Mr. Shelton was a member of Christian Assembly Church in Millstadt, Illinois.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bettye Gilbreath Shelton, of Dawson Springs; a daughter, Mary Beth Coy, of Dawson Springs; a son, Scott (JoAnn) Shelton, of Frankfort; six grandchildren, Mance (Mary Grace) Chappell, Kyle (Jill) Chappell, Brittany Coy (Bill Waford), Ben (Savannah) Coy, Abby Coy (Austin Clark) and Adriana (Tyler) McKinney; and four great-grandchildren, Elly, Bert, Colby and William.
Mr. Shelton is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Yvonne Shelton Chappell; a sister, Dorothy Humphrey and a brother, Edward Shelton.
Graveside Services for Robert L. Shelton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs with the Rev. Steve Coy officiating. Pallbearers will be Mance Chappell, Kyle Chappell, Ben Coy, Bill Waford, Austin Clark and Tyler McKinney.
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 face masks and social distancing will be required. Mr. Shelton’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2:00 PM CST on January 19, 2021. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
