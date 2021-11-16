James Edward “Hoosier” Allen, 62, of Madisonville, died on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Baptist Health Deaconess, Madisonville. He was a self-employed logger. He was of Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include his daughter, Shannon Marie Allen Virge; son, Joseph Allen; sisters, Etha May Steele and Loretta Lynn DeArmond; and brother, John Edward Allen.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Face masks and social distancing is encouraged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.